Samsung Galaxy S23 Series starts from Rs 74,999 in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its Galaxy S23 series at a starting price of Rs 74,999 in India.

The Galaxy S23 series comes in three variants — S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender colours, and is available for pre-booking across online and offline retail stores in the country, starting February 2.

The Galaxy S23 series comes with a custom-designed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and also comes with up to 2.7x larger vapour cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features an all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels, which can capture images with epic details, said the company.

The front camera on the Galaxy S23 series comes equipped with Dual Pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions.

The Dual Pixel autofocus technology also ensures 60 per cent faster focus from the front camera.

Further, with the Super Quad Pixel AF, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50 per cent faster, the company mentioned.

The Galaxy S23 series videos have been enhanced with Super HDR, Enhanced Noise Control algorithm and 2X wider OIS for smoother and sharper images at night.

For mainstream mobile gaming, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes support with real-time ray tracing.

With this, users will be able to see noticeably more lifelike renderings of scenes, with technology that simulates and tracks every ray of light, said Samsung.