Sanjay Malhotra takes over as Revenue Secretary

Prior to this assignment, Malhotra was Secretary in the Department of Financial Services. He is a 1990-batch IAS officer of THE Rajasthan cadre and is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 12:47
New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday took charge as Secretary in the Department of Revenue of the Finance Ministry.

Prior to this assignment, Malhotra was Secretary in the Department of Financial Services.

He is a 1990-batch IAS officer of THE Rajasthan cadre and is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus.

Malhotra has a Masters degree in public policy from the Princeton University.

He has also been additional secretary in the Power Ministry.

Malhotra took over as Revenue Secretary after Tarun Bajaj retired on November 30.

IANS
