Candle Light March in support of Palestine from historic Charminar on November 29

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 25 November 2022 - 23:16
Hyderabad: Former Member of Parliament and senior Vice President All India Peace and Solidarity City Organization Syed Aziz Pasha said that a candle light march will be held at the historic Charminar on November 29 at 5 pm.

He said that World Palestine Day is celebrated on November 29 in our country. The rally is being organized in support of the Palestinian people and against the brutality of Israel. Representatives of All India Organization of Justice, COVA, IPSO, INSAF and other organizations will participate in the march.

Syed Aziz Pasha said in a press statement that a meeting of the representatives of all the  organizations participating in the rally was held today. In this meeting, it was decided to organize a candlelight rally from the historical Charminar on November 29 at 5 o’clock in support of the people of Palestine.

