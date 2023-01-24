Career Guidance

Want to study abroad? Attend this seminar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A seminar on study abroad will be held at the Indian Institute of Management and Commerce, Hyderabad, on Wednesday at 11 am. Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing the said seminar.

The seminar entitled  ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’,  will offer insights into overseas education. Y-Axis Assistant Vice President Faizul Hassan will share his views on the topic with the students of the IIMC.

The team of Y-Axis will clear the doubts of students at the seminar. The seminar will also be participated by the principal of the institution K Raghu Veer.

