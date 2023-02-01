Career

TSPSC Group-I mains exams dates announced; Candidates can write in Urdu

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 1 February 2023 - 19:15
Hyderabad: The Main examination  of Group-I services  will be conducted in Hyderabad between June 5 and June 12 in Hyderabad.

Telangana State Public Commission (TSPSC) issued a notification on Tuesday announcing the schedule for the main Group-I exams.

General English (Qualifying Test) will be on June 5, Paper-I General Essay will be conducted on June 6, Paper-II-History, Culture and Geography will be held on June 7, Paper-III-Indian Society, Constitution and Governance on June 8, Paper-IV-Economy and Development on June 9, Paper-V-Science and Technology and Data Interpretation on June 10 and Paper-VI Telangana Movement and State Formation will be conducted on June 12.

Exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. Each paper will have 150 marks and all papers except General English can be answered in English, Telugu and Urdu.

