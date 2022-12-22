TV mechanic’s daughter Sania Mirza becomes country’s first Muslim woman fighter pilot

Lucknow: Sania Mirza, the daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, has been selected in the National Defense Academy (NDA) examination. Sania Mirza has secured the second position in the flying wing out of 19 seats reserved for women. Thus Sania Mirza’s path to become a fighter pilot has been paved. Sania Mirza will pass out from NDA and become the country’s first Muslim woman fighter pilot.

Sania Mirza is the daughter of TV mechanic Shahid Ali who is a resident of Jasowar in village Kotwali area of ​​Mirzapur. Sania completed her primary to 10th education from Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College of the village. After that he studied till 12th from Guru Nanak Inter College. Sania was determined from the start, she was a district topper in class 12th.

Sania cleared the NDA exam on 10 April 2022. After that, her name is also in the list released in November. She will join the NDA Academy at Khadag Vasla, Pune on December 27. Since childhood, Sania dreamed of joining the Air Force and becoming a fighter pilot. Her hard work finally paid off. Apart from her parents, the whole district is proud of her achievement.