10 vehicles collide on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in Mahboobnagar

Mahboobnagar: In a horrific incident 10 vehicles collided with each other on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in Mahboobnagar leaving 10 people injured.

In the incident took place in Mudhireddy Palli, Rajanagar when a DCM van driver applied sudden breaks as he didn’t observe the caution board on the bridge where repair works are going on. Consequently, a private travel bus following the van rammed into it. Seven more vehicles including cars rammed into each other.

According to the sources, 10 persons were injured in the accident. They were shifted to the nearby hospital. The police registered a case ascertaining that over speed is the reason behind the accident. Further investigation is underway.