Crime

12-year-old boy perishes in Mumbai slum fire

At least five fire-tenders rushed to battle the conflagration and prevented it from spreading further while the cooling operations were on.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 February 2023 - 15:38
0 206 Less than a minute
12-year-old boy perishes in Mumbai slum fire
12-year-old boy perishes in Mumbai slum fire

Mumbai: A minor boy was killed when a massive fire broke out in around 50-100 hutments in a slum colony in suburban Malad east here on Monday morning, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was reported are 11 a.m. in Jamrishi Nagar in Kurar village and quickly spread to other hutments.

At least five fire-tenders rushed to battle the conflagration and prevented it from spreading further while the cooling operations were on.

Related Articles

A 12-year-old boy, Prem Tukaram Bore was found from one of the burnt hutments and was declared dead at the BMC’s Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

The cause of the fire is being probed and further details of casualties are awaited.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 February 2023 - 15:38
0 206 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button