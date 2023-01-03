Crime

13-year-old raped by minor in UP

The incident occurred on Monday and an FIR has been registered.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 3 January 2023 - 15:19
0 188 1 minute read
13-year-old raped by minor in UP
13-year-old raped by minor in UP

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl, who was returning home from a jagran, was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy, here.

The incident occurred on Monday and an FIR has been registered.

The boy has been arrested and sent to a juvenile home, police said.

The survivor, a class 7 student, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment and medical examination.

Related Articles

According to the girl’s uncle, he found his niece lying unconscious in a cane field when he started searching for her.

He also said that he saw the accused running away and alerted the locals who caught him.

SHO Bisauli Sanjeev Shukla said, “The minor was produced before the juvenile court and he has been sent to juvenile home. The survivor’s statement will be recorded in the court after her medico-legal examination report is available.”

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 3 January 2023 - 15:19
0 188 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button