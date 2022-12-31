2 dead in fire at eye care centre in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A man and his wife died in a fire incident at an eye care centre in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Although the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, authorities at the Modi Eye Care Centre only learned about it at around 9.30 a.m., after which the fire department was immediately informed.

In-charge Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES), Jayesh Khadia told IANS, “Fire control room had received fire call at 9.45 a.m., as the call was from a hospital, all fire tankers were nearby fire stations were rushed, but when the fire team reached, it did not found any flame in the hospital.

“There was only smoke in the hospital. Fire team found two dead bodies from the hospital.”

He added that primarily it seemed that the fire had broken out around 3.30 a.m. and it had doused on its own.

The couple identified as Naresh Parghi and his wife Hansa were serving at the hospital and were living in the hospital premises.

The couple likely died because of inhaling smoke. But, the real reason behind death can be said only by the FSL team, Khadia said.