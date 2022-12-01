2 killed in a road accident in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Two youths were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Karimnagar district. Police said that the accident took place in Chippalapalle of Karimnagar district when the bike of the youth was hit by a high-speed DCM van.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Praveen and 20-year-old Srinivas, both of whom worked as drivers.

After completing work yesterday, both of them were returning on their bikes when a high-speed DCM van hit their bikes.

The impact was so powerful that both of them died on the spot.