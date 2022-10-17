Crime

3 hit by train in Jharkhand while taking selfies, 1 dead

The three, identified as Nasir Ansari, Firdous Ansari and Rizwan Ansari, were taking selfies on the Gala river railway bridge on Sunday evening.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 17 October 2022 - 16:14
0 182 Less than a minute
3 hit by train in Jharkhand while taking selfies, 1 dead
3 hit by train in Jharkhand while taking selfies, 1 dead (Representational Image)

Ranchi: Three youths were hit by a goods train while they were taking selfies on a railway bridge in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, resulting in the death of one person on the spot, while the two others were critically injured.

The three, identified as Nasir Ansari, Firdous Ansari and Rizwan Ansari, were taking selfies on the Gala river railway bridge on Sunday evening.

While Nasir fell under the bridge and died on the spot, the two others were taken by family members to Latehar’s Sadar Hospital.

The three were friends.

Related Articles
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 17 October 2022 - 16:14
0 182 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button