30 injured in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least 30 people including 20 school children were injured when a bus in which they were travelling was hit by a RTC bus in Telangana on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Yellareddypet in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Police said 20 students of a private school travelling in the school bus were injured. Ten passengers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus also sustained injuries.

The injured children were shifted to a private hospital while bus passengers injured in the collision were taken to a government hospital in Sircilla.

According to eyewitnesses, the TSRTC bus which was on way to Sircilla from Kamareddy, rammed into the school bus from rear.

Anxious parents rushed to the hospital where their wards were admitted. Senior officials from the education department also rushed there and is supervising the relief operation.

State Minister K.T. Rama Rao spoke to district collector over phone and directed him to ensure best possible treatment to the injured children.