4 Bihar residents killed in J&K road accident

Police said a bus carrying passengers went out of the driver's control and turned turtle at Gooripora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 March 2023 - 12:15
Srinagar: Four residents of Bihar were killed on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“The injured were shifted to hospital, but three critically injured passengers died on way while the fourth died in the hospital.

“All four killed passengers of the bus belonged to Bihar,” police said.

