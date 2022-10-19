Crime

4 killed in Ladakh road accident

Police said that a Thar Jeep skidded off the road near Khardungla Pass in Ladakh and dropped into a gorge around 150 ft deep.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 15:51
0 183 Less than a minute
4 killed in Ladakh road accident
4 killed in Ladakh road accident

Srinagar: Four persons were killed on Wednesday in a road accident in Ladakh.

Police said that a Thar Jeep skidded off the road near Khardungla Pass in Ladakh and dropped into a gorge around 150 ft deep.

“The Jeep is still untraceable. Four tourists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were killed in this accident — Three from Delhi and one from UP.

“The condition of the road had become slippery due to snowfall on Tuesday.

Related Articles

“Efforts are on to trace the vehicle. All four bodies were airlifted to their native states.

“The deceased were identified as Muhammad Feroz, Reyaz Ahmed and Azam Khan, all residents of New Delhi and Zeeshan Toufeeq of Muradabad UP,” police said.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 15:51
0 183 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button