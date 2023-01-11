Crime

6 killed in UP as dumper drives into tea stall

A police spokesman said that the accident took place on the Banda-Bahraich highway when due to the dense fog and poor visibility, the dumper rammed into the roadside tea point.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 January 2023 - 15:40
0 193 Less than a minute
6 killed in UP as dumper drives into tea stall
6 killed in UP as dumper drives into tea stall

Rae Bareli: Six people were killed and four others injured when a dumper rammed into a kiosk in Gurbuxganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that the accident took place on the Banda-Bahraich highway when due to the dense fog and poor visibility, the dumper rammed into the roadside tea point.

“Ten persons sitting in the kiosk were mowed down by the dumper of which six died on the spot,” the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lallai, Lallu, Ravindra, Vrindavan and Shiv Mohan.

Related Articles

“Ashok Bajpai, Ram Prakash Tiwari, Dipendra Lodhi and Shravan Lodhi sustained serious injuries in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital,” the police said.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 January 2023 - 15:40
0 193 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button