7 killed in two road accidents in Telangana

Crime

Four persons died when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus at Kansanpalle in Andole mandal of Sangareddy district.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 3 November 2022 - 20:13
Hyderabad: Seven people were killed and four were injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana on Thursday.

The accidents were reported from Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts.

Four persons died when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus at Kansanpalle in Andole mandal of Sangareddy district.

The collision occurred on the national highway. Morning fog is suspected to have led to the accident.

In another mishap in Vikarabad district, three persons were killed and four were injured. According to police, there was a collision between an auto rickshaw and a truck near Bacharam bridge in Dharur mandal.

The injured were admitted to government hospital at Vikarabad.

IANS
