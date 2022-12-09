95 kgs of marijuana recovered in Delhi, four nabbed

New Delhi: With the arrest of four persons, including a woman and a drug peddler, the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang involved in supplying and selling narcotics substance in the national capital.

Police said that they have also recovered 95 kgs of marijuana (ganja) from the possession of the accused and it was transported from Visakhapatnam to Delhi in a Toyota Innova car.

The accused have been identified as Noor Mohmmad alias Babloo, 39, a resident of village Patrahi Khurd in Bihar, Ujjwal Kumar, 23, a resident of district Saran in Bihar, Laxmi Singh, 25, a resident of Assam and the drug peddler, Azad, 38, a resident of New Seemapuri area in Delhi.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), a tip off was received regarding supply of a consignment of ganja procured from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to Delhi.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid near Dilshad Garden. An Andh ra Pradesh registered Innova car was spotted. The car, which had three occupants including a woman, was stopped and on search, a total of 72.2 kg ganja in five plastic sacks was recovered,” said the Specia l CP.

On interrogation, the accused, Noor Mohmmad, Ujjwal, Laxmi disclosed that they had purchased the ganja from Visakhapatnam and were going to supply the same to one Azad.

Azad was also nabbed and subsequently 22.795 Kg Ganja was recovered from his residence.

Yadav said that Noor, Ujjwal and Laxmi used to procure marijuana from Visakhapatnam in bulk and delivered the same to Azad, who further sold the alleged ganja in small pouches.

“While transporting the marijuana from to Delhi, Laxmi used to sit on the co-driver seat and pretend like a family. On seeing the woman in the car, the police or investigating agencies didn’t have suspicion on them,” said the official.