CrimeHyderabad

Hyderabad techie kills self due to work pressure

Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide in Hyderabad due to work pressure and fear of losing job.

محمد یوسفLast Updated: 31 March 2023 - 12:46
0 187 1 minute read
Hyderabad techie kills self due to work pressure
Hyderabad techie kills self due to work pressure

Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide in Hyderabad due to work pressure and fear of losing job.

Vinod Kumar (32), working for a software company in Hyderabad, hanged himself at his brother’s house in Alkapur township, police said.

Hailing from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, the techie was finding it difficult to cope with the pressure due to some new work tools introduced by the company. He was also worried over lack of job security and shared with his brother the fear of losing the job.

Vinod Kumar was till recently working from home in Guntur but after the company directed him to start working from office, he had moved to Hyderabad and was staying with his brother.

Related Articles

The techie took the extreme step on Thursday. His brother and his wife had gone out and he was alone at home. Police said he hanged himself to the ceiling fan with a bedsheet.

When Vinod Kumar’s brother returned home, he found him hanging. He rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him dead. He is survived by wife and three daughters.

Narsingi police registered a case and took up investigation.

Source
IANS
Tags
محمد یوسفLast Updated: 31 March 2023 - 12:46
0 187 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button