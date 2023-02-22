Aslam, Kahkashan found dead just before their Valima; Groom’s mother hears bride’s scream

Raipur: A newly-married couple was found dead just before their Valima ceremony inside a room at their house in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur. Stab injuries were found on their bodies.

Police suspect that the man stabbed his wife to death before killing himself following a row between the two.

According to sources, Aslam (24) and Kahkashan Bano (22) got married on Sunday. On Tuesday night, they were getting ready inside their room for their wedding reception that was scheduled on that day. Meanwhile, the groom’s mother heard screams of the bride and rushed there.

She found the room locked from inside and the couple did not respond to her calls. The family members peeped through a window only to find them lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

The door was broke open by the police and their bodies with stab injuries were sent for post-mortem. A knife was also recovered from the spot.

The tragic incident took place at Brijnagar under Tikrapara police station limits. Investigation is underway.