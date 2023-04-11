Assam: Minor boy strangled to death by mother’s dupatta

Guwahati: In a tragic incident in Assam’s Golaghat district, a minor boy was accidentally strangled to death by his mother’s ‘dupatta’ while he was playing with it inside the house.

The incident occurred in the Moukhowa area of the Golaghat district on Tuesday.

The deceased minor was identified as Julfiq Ahmed. He was playing with his mother’s veil (dupatta) which got wrapped accidentally around his neck when no one was there in the house.

When his family members came to know about the incident, they rushed to the hospital with Julfiq. However, the doctors declared him dead.

The police said that the body was sent for an autopsy report.

The tragic incident engulfed the locals with grief.