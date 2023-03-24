Crime

Bihar: 7-yr-old boy dies after brutal assault by teacher

The victim, Aditya Kumar, was an LKG student at a private school in a village under the Sadar police station. He had been living in a hostel since the last 10 days.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 24 March 2023 - 15:11
Patna: A seven-year-old boy died in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Friday after an alleged brutal assault by his teacher.

His parents are residents of the adjoining Madhepura district.

According to the police, the school administration informed Aditya’s parents that he became unconscious and was admitted to a private hospital.

By the time his parents arrived, the victim died.

“We sent our child to the school cum hostel in Saharsa district on March 14. We received a phone call on Friday that Aditya became unconscious and was admitted to a private hospital. When we reached the hospital, he was already dead,” said Prakash Yadav, Aditya’s father.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death. The family members alleged that he died due to the physical assault. We are also trying to arrest the owner of the school. He is absconding. We have lodged an FIR and efforts are on to nab him,” said Brajesh Chauhan, Sub-inspector of Sadar police station.

