Crime

Bihar Police constable drowns in Gandak river during raid

The deceased, Rajesh Kumar, 36, a native of Dobhi in Gaya district, was part of a team sent to raid Rajwa village under Jadhavpur police station.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 26 October 2022 - 20:24
0 175 1 minute read
Bihar Police constable drowns in Gandak river during raid
Bihar Police constable drowns in Gandak river during raid

Patna: A Bihar Police constable drowned to death in a boat capsize in the Gandak in Gopalganj district on Wednesday during a raid, officials said.

The deceased, Rajesh Kumar, 36, a native of Dobhi in Gaya district, was part of a team sent to raid Rajwa village under Jadhavpur police station.

“The police team of Jadhavpur received information about the illicit liquor in Rajwa village. Accordingly, a police team on a boat went there. When it reached the middle of Gandak river, the boat overturned. The other police personnel managed to swim out but Rajesh did not know how to swim and died,” said an officer of Jadavpur police station.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences to the constable’s family members. He also announced adequate compensation for them and a job to one of the family members.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 26 October 2022 - 20:24
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button