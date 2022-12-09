B’luru youth arrested for making private video of girl, blackmail

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru youth has been arrested for making a private video of a girl and then blackmailing her of making the footage viral if she did not get intimate with him, police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Niranjan, a resident of Bommanahalli area.

According to police, the accused had captured the video by placing a camera in a bathroom.

Later, he sent the video to girl from an unknown number and threatened her to upload it on porn websites if she did not have sex with him.

The girl lodged a complaint with Southwest CEN police station.

The accused had been staying at a PG facility in Bommanahalli for the past four years.

The police said that he was friends with the facility’s owner, who also owned the adjacent PG where the girl was staying.

According to the police, the accused is also a drug addict and had installed an app which appears that he is calling from a foreign number.

The police have found three more videos of young women and are investigating the matter.