Bodies of 2 friends missing since Dec 31 found; faces burnt with acid

The victims, identified as Durgesh Kasana and Gaurav Kasana, both residents of Ristal village, went missing on December 31, around 10 p.m.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 5 January 2023 - 17:31
Ghaziabad: The bodies of two friends who went missing in Ghaziabad were found in different fields with their faces burnt with acid.

The police, who reached the spot on receiving information of the incident, faced opposition by the villagers.

The victims, identified as Durgesh Kasana and Gaurav Kasana, both residents of Ristal village, went missing on December 31, around 10 p.m.

Durgesh, aged 25, worked as a DJ while 24-year-old Gaurav worked in a private company.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem after the police pacified the angry villagers.

The relatives accused the operators of an illegal factory nearby of murdering them.

The matter falls under the Teela Mod police station area of Ghaziabad.

According to sources, both the friends had borrowed a villager’s bike at 7 p.m. on Saturday. When Durgesh’s family called him around 9 p.m., he informed them that he would return soon after which their phones were switched off.

The families searched for the victims and lodged a missing complaint on Monday.

Gaurav’s body was spotted by a villager on Wednesday afternoon. The villagers created a ruckus, and demanded the arrest of the factory operators when Durgesh’s corpse was found in another field, at a distance of 500 metres.

Police has been deployed at the spot. The mobile phones and the bike of the youths have not been found.

IANS
