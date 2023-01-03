Body of Arbaz Khan, who went missing 2 days ago, recovered from Sathnala Project

Adilabad: The body of a youth who went missing two days ago from Telangana’s Adilabad district was found today in Sathnala Project in Jainath Mandal, Adilabad.

According to Jainath Police, 19-year-old Arbaz Khan, a resident of Kranti Nagar Colony in Adilabad, had left home on a scooty on Sunday. But when the youth did not reach home by night, the family lodged a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, Arbaz Khan’s car along with sandals and a jacket were found by locals from the Sathnala project. With the help of swimmers, the police on Monday started looking for Arbaz Khan in the project. But no trace of Arbaz Khan was found.

However, they succeeded in finding Arbaz Khan’s body on Tuesday. Arbaz’s family and police reached the spot. Later, the body was retrieved and shifted to Adilabad RIMS for post-mortem.

However, it is not clear whether it is the case of suicide or murder. No statement has come out from the police yet. The police have registered a case in this regard and started investigation.