Boy buried alive under sand in Gujarat’s Kutch

Bhuj (Gujarat): A 4-year-old boy was buried alive under sand when an earth leveling machine dumped sand on him by mistake.

The Padhar police have registered an accidental death case and were investigating it.

According to information shared with the police, Prince Vinod Mavi was playing in an open ground, adjacent to Radheradhe firm on Monday evening. The dumper driver without noticing the boy dumped the sand on him.

Seeing this the family members of the boy rushed to the spot and with the help of labourers rescued Prince.

The boy was rushed to the Bhuj Government hospital, where on duty Dr. Mayursinh Jadeja declared him dead.

Padhar police station officer said an accident death case has been registered and investigation was going on.

IANS
