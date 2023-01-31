Crime

Boy commits suicide after mother scolds him over phone addiction

When Jnanesh, a class 9 student, was watching mobile after coming back home from the Sacred Heart School, Vinaya scolded him for mobile addiction and asked him to put it away.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 January 2023 - 15:58
0 199 Less than a minute
Boy commits suicide after mother scolds him over phone addiction
Boy commits suicide after mother scolds him over phone addiction

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother scolded him over his mobile addiction, here.

The deceased was identified as Jnanesh, son of Jagadish and Vinaya.

When Jnanesh, a class 9 student, was watching mobile after coming back home from the Sacred Heart School, Vinaya scolded him for mobile addiction and asked him to put it away.

Sad over it, the boy told his mother that he would come back after taking a bath. He went inside and hanged himself to death from a ceiling fan in his room on Monday evening.

Related Articles

A case has been registered.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 January 2023 - 15:58
0 199 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button