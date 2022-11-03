Bus car collide due to fog; Four of a Hyderabad family die

Sangareddy: Four persons of a family were killed in a horrific road accident after a bus hit their car on NH-161 at Kamsanpalle in Andole Mandal on Monday morning.

The deceased include a one-year-old baby.

The victims, who hailed from Qutbullapur in Hyderabad, have been identified as Dileep (35), his wife Vinoda (28), daughters Suputrika (5) and Khansi (1).

The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital Sangareddy for post mortem.

Traffic along the route was diverted to one side of the road as the road works are underway. The bus driver is said to have not seen the Maruti 800 car, as the morning fog impaired visibility. He rammed the bus into the car killing all the four persons on the spot.