Crime

Bus car collide due to fog; Four of a Hyderabad family die

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 3 November 2022 - 12:16
0 224 Less than a minute
Bus car collide due to fog; Four of a Hyderabad family die
Bus car collide due to fog (Picture courtesy: Urdu Leaks)

Sangareddy: Four persons of a family were killed in a horrific road accident after a bus hit their car on NH-161 at Kamsanpalle in Andole Mandal on Monday morning.

The deceased include a one-year-old baby.

The victims, who hailed from Qutbullapur in Hyderabad, have been identified as Dileep (35), his wife Vinoda (28), daughters Suputrika (5) and Khansi (1).

The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital Sangareddy for post mortem.

Related Articles

Traffic along the route was diverted to one side of the road as the road works are underway. The bus driver is said to have not seen the Maruti 800 car, as the morning fog impaired visibility. He rammed the bus into the car killing all the four persons on the spot.

Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 3 November 2022 - 12:16
0 224 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button