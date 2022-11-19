Crime

Car coming from Bangalore to Hyderabad meets accident; Warangal couple killed, children injured

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 19 November 2022 - 16:30
Hyderabad: A car coming from Bangalore to Hyderabad met with an accident. Husband and wife who were traveling in the car were killed while their children suffered injuries.

The accident took place today in Satyasai district of Andhra Pradesh state when the tyre of the car burst.

As the tyre burst, the car went out of control and hit the divider. 

Warangal software engineer Gopinath and his wife Ramya died on the spot in the accident, while the couple’s two young children, Sahit and Hasini, besides their relative Tarakeshwari, were injured. 

After being shifted to the hospital, Tarakeshwari also succumbed to injuries.

