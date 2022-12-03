Chain snatcher breaks into a house to steal gold chain

A thief broke into a house in Telangana’s Kaghaz Nagar town, robbed a woman of a gold chain, threatened her and escaped.

The wife of the person named Suresh was alone in the house, taking advantage of which the thief entered the house and threatened the complainant with a knife and snatched her jewellery.



The thief also assaulted the victim in which she was slightly injured. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and collected the evidence. The police started the investigation based on the CCTV footage.

