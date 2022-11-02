Class 8 student found hanging in study hall of residential school

Sangareddy: 14-year-old Malavath Sailendra Kumar, a Class 8 student was found hanging in the school study hall at the Tribal Residential School.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the hostel of the Tribal Residential School in Jinnaram Mandal headquarters on Tuesday.

The body was found hanging in the study hall by the watchman Narasimhulu after 10 pm. Earlier he had reportedly played with his friends in the hostel till 5.30 PM and left his room after dinner.

As reported by Telangana Today, Sailendra had informed his younger brother that he would not be seen from the next day. The younger brother is also studying in the same school.

Alleging negligence on part of school staff, the family members have lodged a complaint with the Jinnaram Police.

The body has been shifted to the Area Hospital Patancheru for autopsy and investigations are underway.