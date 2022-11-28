Couple burnt alive in Begusarai; wife dies, man critically injured

Patna: A woman died while her husband is fighting for his life after they were set afire by miscreants over a property dispute in Bihar’s Begusarai district, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, the victim Sanjay Yadav has a property dispute with one Ramesh Yadav in the village Barihari under Chakia police station in the district.

“We were sitting inside our grocery shop on Sunday, when Ramesh Yadav, along with around half a dozen accomplices, came and doused us in petrol. As there was no power and a candle was burning inside, it caught fire immediately. Soon, the fire engulfed the entire shop. I somehow rushed out and managed to pull my wife, but she lost consciousness due to severe burn injuries,” said Sanjay Yadav.

The neighbours rushed them to the primary health centre in Chakia where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Sanjay’s brother Rajesh Yadav said: “The accused had attacked my brother Sanjay Yadav and his wife five years ago with sharp edge weapons. An FIR of attempt to murder was also registered in Chakia police station. The accused applied pressure and forced them to compromise. Sanjay eventually compromised on that case. Sanjay has a dispute of 0.30 Katha land with Ramesh Yadav. The latter wanted to grab the land for which he was continuously threatening him,” he added.