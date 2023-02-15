Court sends man accused of killing girlfriend, stuffing body in fridge to 5-day police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday sent a man accused of murdering his girlfriend after an argument over his impending marriage to another woman and stuffing her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba, to five-day police custody for interrogation.

Sahil Gehlot was arrested after the body of a woman, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar, was found inside a fridge at a dhaba, owned by him, on the outskirts of village Mitraon in Delhi.

He went ahead with his wedding the same day as killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav, police told the court.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal of Dwarka Court sent Gehlot to five days’ police custody for the latter to investigate, collect evidence and obtain answers from the accused.

In an application moved by the police, it is said that they needed to take Gehlot to the places where he had gone with Yadav.

As per sources, the murder was committed near the Kashmiri Gate area and Gehlot then drove with the body all the way to his dhaba – a distance of around 36 km.

According to police, on February 10, an input was received that a person named Sahil Gehlot had killed his girlfriend and married another girl on the day of murder.

“A police team was formed and on checking, no case or complaint about any missing girl was found reported. The team reached Mitraon village in search of the accused Gehlot, but his mobile phone was found switched off and he was not present in his house. Intensive search was made in the village and nearby area,” Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

However, Gehlot was nabbed by police from Kair village crossing.

“On interrogation, initially, the accused tried to mislead the police. But on sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he had killed his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav, in the intervening night of February 9 and 10 and stuffed her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba in a vacant plot situated on the outskirts of village Mitraon,” Special Commissioner Yadav said.

“Nikki’s body was recovered from the fridge at the instance of the accused. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the version disclosed by the accused is being verified during investigation,” said the official.