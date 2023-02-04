Crime

CRPF official commits suicide in Delhi

The incident took place on Friday around 4 p.m. and the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rajbir Singh.

New Delhi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force allegedly shot himself with his service gun in the national Capital, an official said on Saturday.

“He was deployed at Intelligence Bureau Director’s residence,” the official said.

“No suicide note has been recovered and the post-mortem will be conducted today, following which his body will be handed over to the family members,” the official added.

