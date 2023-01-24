Crime

Dalit boy found hanging from tree in UP village

The Class 3 student went missing on Sunday evening and his body was found, hours later, hanging from a tree in the village farm.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 24 January 2023 - 11:42
0 170 1 minute read
Dalit boy found hanging from tree in UP village
Dalit boy found hanging from tree in UP village

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A Dalit boy, aged 10 years, was allegedly killed by a group of upper caste men over a property dispute in Badaun district.

The Class 3 student went missing on Sunday evening and his body was found, hours later, hanging from a tree in the village farm.

The incident occurred in Rafatpur that has a mixed population of upper castes and Dalits.

The present village head is a Dalit.

Related Articles

According to the boy’s family, Gurjeet, the victim, was playing in the farm near the disputed part of the land when the accused men caught the boy, strangled him to death and tied him to a tree.

The men fled after noticing a few villagers in the area.

The police said that the matter is being investigated and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 24 January 2023 - 11:42
0 170 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button