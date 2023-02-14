Delhi: Four arrested for confining, attacking two cops

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested four people for allegedly attacking and confining two on duty policemen and a woman in their house in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area, an official said on Tuesday.

However, two more accused, who are also history-sheeters, are absconding, the official added.

According to police, on Monday at 1.30 a.m, one Sophia came to Sadar Bazar police station alleging that her husband Ashfaq had quarrelled with her and he had thrown her out of the house.

“Two police officials – head constable Pawan and constable Mahipal- along with complainant, reached her house where six people — Ashfaq, Akhlaq, Afaque, Burhan, Haseen Bano and Ayesha — were present. As police inquired about Sophia, they started misbehaving with the complainant,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (North).

“Burhan then suddenly closed the door of the house from inside and further all of them started talking rudely with police personnel. However, when the police personnel tied to pacify them, they started fighting,” said the DCP.

“The accused had sticks in their hands and started hitting the police personnel. Pawan and Mahipal’s phones were also snatched by Burhan when they tried to make a call to the police station,” said the official .

After some time, someone informed the police station and more staff came to the spot. Pawan and Mahipal along with the complainant were freed from the house and sent to hospital for treatment. “Both got hurt in this attack and their uniform was also torn by the accused,” said the DCP.

The accused Burhan, Akhlaq, Aiysha and 60-year-old Haseena Bano have been arrested, whereas Ashfaq and Afaque are absconding after the incident.

“Ashfaq is found previously involved in three cases while Afaque has previous involvement in four cases registered in the city and he is on parole,” said the official, adding that further investigation in the matter is on.