Delhi: Girl alleges gang-rape 2 years after incident

New Delhi: A 19-year-old teenager has lodged a complaint that she was gang-raped by two men in South Delhi’s Begumpur area, an official said on Thursday, adding that the incident occurred two and half years ago when the victim was a minor.

According to police, the woman on Wednesday lodged a written complaint at Malviya Nagar police station wherein she levelled allegations that she came in contact with one alleged person named Anubhav in September 2020 through social media when she was in need of a job.

“Therefore, on the pretext of providing a job, she was called by Anubhav at Malviya Nagar Metro station where the alleged Anubhav along with two friends were waiting for her in a car. She met them and they moved the car and parked somewhere in Begampur area where two of them raped her one by one,” said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“The accused made a video clip and threatened to post the video clip on social media. The alleged Anubhav again threatened her on the pretext of sharing the video on social media,” said the DCP.

“The Delhi Commission for Women’s counsellor was called and according to allegations, a case under section 376-D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 POCSO Act has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station and further investigation has been taken up,” said the official.