Delhi riots: Woman accused in Head Constable Ratan Lal murder case held

New Delhi: A woman, who had been on the run in connection with the murder case of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was killed while pacifying North East Delhi’s rioters, had been arrested from Noida.

Delhi Police didn’t disclose her name but said that a reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared on her head.

“She had been frequently changing her accommodations to evade her arrests. She also changed her number multiple times. While scanning her call details records, we found that she was in touch with one of her relatives. We traced the relatives and reached her hideout,” the police said.

The official said that since long, operations wing of North East district had been working hard to trace the whereabouts of absconding accused in Head Constable Ratan Lal murder case but was not getting specific lead.

The official said that during technical surveillance, it surfaced that mobile number of the accused was not in use but while thorough analysing of the CDR, one mobile number of her close relative was found to be frequently calling customer care number of a particular company situated in Noida which created the suspicion.

“Based on the inputs received, human sources were deployed and a round the clock close watch in the areas near locations of both the mobile numbers was mounted. We got a tip-off and a raid was conducted in Noida sector 63. The police then apprehended the accused woman,” the official said.

She confessed her crime and disclosed that during riots in February 2020, she had been actively involved in protests against CAA/NRC. She was named as accused in murder case of head constable Ratan Lal. Since then, she fled from her house and had been residing at different rented accommodations to dodge the police teams. During this period, she married to a person who arranged a job of customer care executive for her in a Noida-based company.

She further revealed that she never used her mobile phone and used only Internet calling through Apps. She had been using the customer care number to contact her relatives and family members.