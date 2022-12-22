Diamonds and gold jewellery worth Rs 1 crore stolen from shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Diamonds and gold ornaments worth around Rs 1 crore were stolen from a shop in Hyderabad.

According to sources, Pawan Kumar owns a diamond shop in Film Nagar. He takes orders and manufactures diamond studded gold jewellery. On Tuesday, he kept jewellery and diamonds in the locker.

Yesterday when he reached the shop and opened the locker, he was shocked to see that the diamonds and gold were missing from the locker. It is believed that its price was around one crore rupees.

Banjara Hills Police has registered a case and started investigation.