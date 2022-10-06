Domestic help loots valuables, cash worth Rs 35 lakh in Gujarat

Rajkot: Gujarat police have launched a manhunt for a man, who along with his friends, allegedly looted Rs 25 lakh in cash and valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from his employer’s residence by tying up his minor son on Thursday.

A builder approached the Rajkot police this morning saying that in his absence, his domestic help with help of his friends, tied up his son and decamped with Rs 35 lakh worth cash and ornaments.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Desai told media that the control room received a call from Royal park society informing that a minor boy was tied up in his house and the domestic help Anil Nepali, his wife and two other friends carried out the loot.

When the police reached Prabhat Sindhav’s residence, his son Jash told them that he was alone at home as his parents had gone to Ahmedabad for some social work, when Anil Nepali with his two other friends entered his bedroom on the third floor. They took out a knife and threatened to kill him, if did not reveal where the cash and jewellery was stored.

Jash further told police that after learning that the cash and jewellery is stored in the adjacent room, they tied him with a pillow cover and taped his mouth. After carrying out the loot, they fled.

As Prabhat Sindhav was not able to reach Jash or to his help, he called up his brother Jayesh Sindhav, who lives in a separate house to go home and check. When Jayesh reached Prabhat’s home, he found Jash tied in his room on the third floor. Jayesh then informed the police.

Prabhat had hired Anil Nepali and his wife as helps just one-and-a-half months ago and provided them accomodation in the outhouse of the bungalow.

The Deputy Commissioner has said several teams are formed and photos of the accused are circulated to all neighbouring district police to catch the accused.