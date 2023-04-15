Driver drags cop for a km in Punjab on bonnet

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a car driver on the phone dragged an on-duty traffic police constable for almost a kilometre in Punjab’s Ludhiana on the bonnet. The incident was caught on the camera.

The constable, Hardeep Singh, suffered injuries in the incident on Thursday.

The police have registered a case against the driver identified as Fatehgarh mohalla resident Mukal Motu and his friend Monu for attempting to murder, besides other charges.

As per the constable, he gave the signal to the car driver to stop, but Motu tried to drive the car over him.

He fell on the bonnet of the car after which he was dragged.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramandeep Singh, the two accused have criminal records against them.