Driver, who crushed Zomato delivery boy to death in Noida, nabbed

The accused has been identified as Suyash Mishra from his house in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Police said that he is a native of district Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 December 2022 - 12:34
Noida: The Noida police has arrested the driver of the car, which had mowed down a delivery boy of Zomato near Char Murti Chowk, police said on Monday.

According to police, an information was received on the intervening night of December 25-26 regarding an accident near the Char Murti chowk in which a speeding vehicle, Toyota Corolla, hit a two-wheeler.

After receiving the information, a police team from Sector 113 police station reached the spot and shifted the grievously injured Zomato delivery boy to Bisrakh hospital in Greater Noida.

Parvinder Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The offending vehicle has been seized and necessary action has been initiated, said a police officer.

As per some media reports, the car carried the sticker of a district judge. However, the police did not reveal any details regarding the owner of the vehicle.

IANS
