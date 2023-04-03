Crime

Drone dropped arms, ammunition recovered in J&K’s Samba

Jammu: Arms and ammunition dropped by a suspected drone were recovered on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 3 April 2023 - 12:09
Police sources said that a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by a suspected drone was recovered in Rakh Barutia village of Vijaypur in the district.

“After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot to carry out searches. A yellow packet was found near the bushes.

Three pistols, six magazines, 48 bullets and four hand grenades were recovered from the packet, said the sources.

“A long plastic string attached to the yellow packet suggests that the consignment was dropped by a drone,” sources said.

IANS
