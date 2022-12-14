Drugs worth Rs 14 cr seized in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Police have seized a large amount of drugs estimated to be worth Rs 14 crore in Guwahati, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that the seizure took place on Tuesday night and a person, identified as Mirajaul Islam, has been apprehended on the charges of drug peddling.

Based on specific input, a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted the operation.

Police recovered 50,000 yaba tablets and 200 grams of heroin from an ambulance during the operation.

Mahanta said that the ambulance had a registration number of Manipur and was coming from that state. Upon intercepting the vehicle, the consignment of contraband substances was recovered.

“We estimate the market value of these drugs to be 14.10 crore,” the police officer added.