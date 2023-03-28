Crime

Drugs worth Rs 2 cr seized in Assam, two arrested

Guwahati: Assam Police have seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Cachar district and arrested two persons in connection, officials said on Tuesday.

Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 28 March 2023 - 12:00
0 176 1 minute read
Drugs worth Rs 2 cr seized in Assam, two arrested
Drugs worth Rs 2 cr seized in Assam, two arrested

Guwahati: Assam Police have seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Cachar district and arrested two persons in connection, officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure took place near Silchar on Monday evening, said SP Numal Mahato.

“Based on a tip-off, we conducted an operation at the Sonabarighat bypass area. We intercepted a vehicle and recovered drugs from 33 soap boxes,” he said.

The arrested persons were identified as Chinu Begum Laskar and Shahrukh Hussain Laskar — residents of the Cachar’s Banskandi area. They were relatives.

Related Articles

Mahato said: “We have been trying to nab other culprits involved in the drug peddling. Investigation is underway.”

On Sunday night in Karimganj district, police seized drugs worth Rs 30 crore that were allegedly being peddled from Mizoram towards Tripura.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 28 March 2023 - 12:00
0 176 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button