Eight of a family killed in Bihar road accident

The deceased were natives of Kheria village and were on their way the Katihar railway station during the accident on Monday night.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 10 January 2023 - 14:26
Patna: Eight persons of a family were killed after a truck rammed a three-wheeler in Bihar’s Katihar district, police said.

According to the police, the truck was coming from the opposite direction was being driven at a very high speed and the visibility in the area was also low.

Roopak Ranjan Singh, the SHO of Khora police station, said that the victims died on the spot.

“We have recovered the dead bodies and sent for the post-mortem. The other family members of the deceased were informed about the accident,” Singh said.

Of the eight victims, two were children, he added.

