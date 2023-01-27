Ex-BJP councilor in MP, family found dead

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a former BJP councilor in Madhya Pradesh Sanjeev Mishra and his wife and their two sons were found dead in an alleged case of mass suicide.

The incident took place on Thursday in Vidisha, around 60 km away from state capital Bhopal, police said.

The victims were identified as Sanjeev Mishra, 45, his wife Neelam (42), their sons Anmol (13) and Sarthak (7).

Mishra was associated with the BJP and he was a former municipal councilor, who was running a restaurant called Janata Bhojanalaya in Vidisha.

Before the incident came to light, Mishra had posted a cryptic message on Facebook, in which he said: “May God spare even the enemy’s children from this disease. I am not able to save the children, I do not want to live anymore.”

Police said that after seeing his post, some of his friends went to the family’s home and upon ringing the door bell, there was no response from inside.

The police were immediately called to the spot.

Vidisha ASP Sameer Yadav said on Friday that all four were found unconscious when the police broke open the door.

They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

“While Anmol and Sarthak were declared dead on arrival, Mishra and his wife passed away during treatment late on Thursday night. They had all consumed pesticide,” the ASP added.

Yadav further said the police were investigating the matter. Preliminary investigation however revealed that it was a suicide case.

“According to Mishra’s social post, both his children were suffering from an incurable genetic disorder Muscular Dystrophy. A case has been registered in the matter, and further investigation was underway,” the ASP said while briefing the press on Friday.