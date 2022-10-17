Family commits mass suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A family committed suicide at Papi Reddy Colony in Chanda Nagar area of ​​the city. The dead include husband, wife and two school-going children.

According to locals, the door of their house was closed since last Friday. They went and knocked on the door this morning after foul smell began emanating from the house.

When the residents didn’t open the door, neighbours broke the door open and entered.

The bodies of Nagaraju, his wife Sujata along with their children Ramya and Siddappa were found in the house. The bodies were found in a pool of blood with visible stab injuries reportedly caused by a pair of scissors.

Preliminary, it was suspected that conflicts between Nagaraju and Sujata would have led to the extreme incident. On the complaint of the locals, the police reached the spot and registered a case. Investigations are underway.

Sujata was reportedly a home-based tailor while her husband Nagaraju was a local vendor.

The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.