Crime
Firing in Delhi’s Saket court, woman injured
According to sources, three to four rounds were fired and the woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
New Delhi: A woman was shot at in Delhi’s Saket Court on Friday by unidentified men suspected to be disguised as a lawyer, as per sources.
According to sources, three to four rounds were fired and the woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“The woman was taken to AIIMS hospital and currently, her condition is reported to be critical,” said a police official.
More details are awaited