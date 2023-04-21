Firing in Delhi’s Saket court, woman injured

New Delhi: A woman was shot at in Delhi’s Saket Court on Friday by unidentified men suspected to be disguised as a lawyer, as per sources.

According to sources, three to four rounds were fired and the woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

#BREAKING: Firing reported from inside Saket Court Complex in South Delhi. A lawyer fired four rounds at a woman who is seen injured in this video. She has been evacuated to a hospital. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZfGgAQvmwe — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 21, 2023

“The woman was taken to AIIMS hospital and currently, her condition is reported to be critical,” said a police official.

More details are awaited