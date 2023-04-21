Crime

Firing in Delhi’s Saket court, woman injured

According to sources, three to four rounds were fired and the woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 21 April 2023 - 11:30
0 244 Less than a minute
Firing in Delhi's Saket court, woman injured
Firing in Delhi's Saket court, woman injured

New Delhi: A woman was shot at in Delhi’s Saket Court on Friday by unidentified men suspected to be disguised as a lawyer, as per sources.

According to sources, three to four rounds were fired and the woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The woman was taken to AIIMS hospital and currently, her condition is reported to be critical,” said a police official.

Related Articles

More details are awaited

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 21 April 2023 - 11:30
0 244 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button